Okyeame Kwame has caused a stir on social media for yet another hot take on the Ghanaian marriage culture

The artiste says he sealed his marriage to his wife without going through the customary procedures of seeking approval from families

Netizens have attended this hot take with mixed reactions, with many thinking the artiste has gone overboard.

Critically acclaimed Ghanaian rapper has expressed his personal views on the Ghanaian marriage culture, saying seeking approval from parents before tying the knot is needless.

In an interview on Angel FM, the rapper said his parents didn't agree to him marrying his wife due to religious differences.

However, the artiste established on the show that he and his wife sealed the deal in a courtroom upon realising that, as direct participants of the marriage, their parents' opinions should not hold them back.

Okyeame Kwame says seeking approval from families before marriage is needless

Sharing his wedding experience during the interview, Okyeame Kwame asked "Why should I marry a woman my mother prefers, against what I prefer."

A panel member on the show answered that most Ghanaians seek approval from parents so as to receive blessings before marriage.

Okyeame Kwame, who credits culture for his relevance in music explosively replied "What would I need my mother's blessings for? He further established that the traditional procedure of seeking approval from family members is a mere hearsay.

Netizens react to Okyeame Kwame's latest stance on Ghanaian marriage

Okyeame Kwame's experience working with his wife has gotten netizens divided. While some are open to relearning, others think Okyeame Kwame is out of place culturally.

@KwesiPino said

Yes, some couple were blessed by both parents yet got divorced. At the end, it's just the 2 of you.

@g_ohmzy said

This is Africa where marriages are not between individuals but families.

@therealkay_guy said

This one de3 Okyeame get point.

@1992Paby said

This guy has been talking a lot these days more than making music. That's how he wants to stay relevant

@nkay_LM said

Odartey Lamptey disagrees with you. I am not saying your parents must choose a partner for you, but I think you got the blessing thing wrong

