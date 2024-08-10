Renowned comdian Agya Koo has given his fanbase a sneek peak of his activities around the world

He recently shared photos of him at the infamous Oxford Circuit as he lives his best life as a Londoner

His photos came with a snide remark to detractors as crticisms over his poltiial afiliaitions continues to increase

Ghanaian comedian Alex Adu Kofi populalry known as Agya Koo has shared his best moments in London on social media.

It's unclear when the Ghanaian Kumawood star who also fields a bustiling music career traveled to the UK.

Photos of him relishing his time in London's Oxford Circuit have gained significant traction on social media.

Ghanaian comedian Agya Koo in Oxford Circuit Photo source: X/RealAgyaKoo

Source: Twitter

Agya Koo tensions crtics

Agya Koo, whose career began in the early 90s cut his teeth with Ghana's comedy show Key Soap Concert Party where he picked up his stage name.

The actor boasts an impressive catalogue of more than 200 Ghanaian movies, working alongside other prominet personalities including Nana Ama McBrown.

Apart from Agya Koo's filmography, the actor has also become famous for his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party which has brought him under intense criticism as Ghana approahes its presidential polls in December.

The actor posted his London photos with the caption,

"You are free to have your opinions, but I am also free to not care about them. I am confident in my decisions and actions, and I don't need validation from others. #Diwofieas3m"

Many took his remarks as a shade to his growing cabal of critics who have developed an appetite for the actor's politicially-motivated efforts.

Fans react to Agya Koo's photos

YEN.com.gh gathered a few commens from fans as they react to Agya Koo's stint in London.

Nana Konadu BerimaTweneboakodua said:

"So did Agya Koo wrote this big English all by himself?"

Addo Isaac wrote:

"Great Legend well Said,,,Atamfo nyɛ Nyame,,,Keep moving"

Osman Nassam Wiseman noted:

"Agya remember, people never hate or jealous a useless person. U are still a LEGEND. More blessings to come 🙏"

Kay Adus remarked:

"That's all. That's the spirit"

Agya Koo brags about knowing John Dramani Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo had recounted his relationship with former president John Dramani Mahama, leader of the country's major opposition party.

His remarks about Mahama came on the back of his decision to cancel a show he was performing at due to fans chanting NDC songs, for which he was heavily criticised.

Source: YEN.com.gh