Nana Ama McBrown has had to put up with numerous negative comments throughout her entire career

The most recent are rumoured reports that her marriage is in jeopardy after her husband cheated

In a new interview, the actress disclosed how she deals with hate comments, jabbing her detractors

Nana Ama McBrown, popularly known for her classic film roles and on-screen grace has berated her detractors who keep trying to tarnish her image

In a new interview, she was asked how she deals with the numerous negative comments, especially on social media.

Her response has inspired fans, with many netizens saying they plan on taking a page out of her book.

Nana Ama McBrown shares how she deals with negative comments Photo source: Instagram/IamMcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown bashes detractors

According to , she is a fulfilled woman with a successful 22-year-old career. That seems to be Nana Ama McBrown's hedge against negative comments from detractors peddling false rumours about her marriage.

The TV personality who recently joined Media General berated detractors saying she is unperturbed by pressures and negative comments.

"I have my own house, I fuel my own car, I buy my own food, I can't allow someone who rents a house to give me pressure."

In the interview, she acknowledged that she is a public figure, therefore, people are justified to air their thoughts about her. The actress says she deals with these comments by silently dismissing and focusing on people who add value to her life and career.

Netizens react to Nana Ama's blueprint for managing negative comments

iam_lady_jennifer said

I won't entertain any unscientific pressure❤️ I love that

_yaaw said

God bless her I’m sooo happy listening to this

iammaazure said

You couldn’t have said it any better , i doff my hat

afi_terko saod

True definition of lady… much respect ❤️

isaacobour1's said

Maturity at the highest level

eddieblessedmarsh said

Daaaamn!!!! I LOVE HER PUNCHLINE. I'M A FULFILLED WOMAN !!!!

Nana Ama McBrown finally speaks about her marriage

Earlier, Yen.com.gh sighted a video in which Nana Ama McBrown dismissed all rumours about her divorce.

The actress said she doesn't see the need to address these negative claims because she and her husband were extremely happy despite the ups and downs in marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh