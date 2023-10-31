Reports of Nana Ama McBrown's divorce spread like wildfire after she shared cryptic advice to younger women

In a new interview, she has debunked all the rumours and dismissed claims that her marriage is in jeopardy

McBrown's reaction has settled the fears of many netizens who were concerned about her marriage

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown has reacted to claims that her marriage is in jeopardy.

The actress, in a new interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, disclosed that she hasn't spoken to such rumours because she doesn't feel pressured to do so.

Fans, on hearing that rumours were untrue, have reacted happily to a clip of the interview shared online.

Nana Ama McBrown speaks on divorce rumours Photo source: Instagram/NanaAmaMcBrown, Instagram/Hitz1039fm

Nana Ama McBrown says she is happy with her husband and marriage

finally spoke about her divorce claims, while on a press run for one of her brands.

Some blogs alleged that a socialite named Serwaa Prikels was the cause of the rumours. A report by Yen.com.gh alleged, that the socialite cheated on her boyfriend of 11 years and snatched Nana Ama McBrown's husband.

An unrelated advice given by Nana Ama McBrown to younger women was taken as confirmation of the rumours.

Nana Ama McBrown, reacting to all these claims, said in a new clip sighted by Yen.com.gh:

"It is not what they're saying, and I'm not here to respond, but I just feel like me and my husband are cool, and there is no need for all these plenty talks outside."

Netizens react after McBrown's response to her divorce rumours

Many fans of the actress have shared their thoughts after Nana Ama McBrown addressed her divorce claims.

ekua.deborah.1 said

Whether it fine or not, you don't need to explain yourself to anyone

baayawatv said

Why is society bent on glorifying divorce in someone's marriage regardless of the victims bn public figures or not. Those who have interest in such matters should make a self assessment !!

addoyao said

Happy you are, but even if you not, my dear you owe no one explanation.

newstodayghana said

Eeeiiiii so Ghana naaa what do people want from Mcbrown. If someone’s house is burning and the person says am cooking what's your own. We wish you well Ama

Nana Ama McBrown narrates her rag-to-riches story

Earlier, Yen.com.gh gave an account of Nana Ama McBrown's humble beginnings in Kumasi, growing up around the biggest rubbish dump in Kumasi.

The actress narrated her rags-to-riches story while speaking to UCC students at a Girl Power Conference.

