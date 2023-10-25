Ibrahim Mahama has made a significant donation to people affected by the tragic spillage of the Akosombo dam, which has displaced thousands of people in the Volta Region

The business magnate has donated to over 20,000 homes affected by the unfortunate disaster, providing them with numerous relief items

Ibrahim Mahama’s donation is the biggest support yet from an individual or any institution to the displaced people

Ghanaian business magnate Ibrahim Mahama has come to the aid of thousands of people affected by the tragic spillage of the Akosombo Dam, affecting numerous communities. This calamity has ruined the lives of many, prompting Ibrahim Mahama to extend a helping hand.

Ibrahim Mahama Donates To 20k Homes Photo Source: ibrahimmahama

Source: Instagram

The Akosombo Dam spillage, a devastating event, has wreaked havoc on communities in the Central, South, North Tongu, and Keta Constituencies. The surging waters have led to significant flooding in low-lying areas along the river, including but not limited to Mepe, Battor, Sogakope, Mafi, Adidome, and Ada. Homes have been submerged, and livelihoods disrupted, leaving many in dire need.

Ibrahim Mahama has taken a remarkable step to alleviate the suffering of those affected. His benevolence reaches over 20,000 households who have fallen victim to this unfortunate disaster.

The donation includes a staggering 20,000 bags of 5kg rice, 24,000 cans of mackerel, 12,000 bottles of cooking oil, 400 packs of water, and 1,000 student mattresses. These essential relief items will provide much-needed sustenance and comfort to the affected families during these trying times.

What makes this contribution truly remarkable is that it stands as the largest single support provided by an individual or institution to those displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage. The immense scale of this gesture shows Ibrahim Mahama's commitment to standing with the affected people in their time of need.

Young teacher helps kids affected by dam spillage

In another story, a young SHS graduate has initiated an interactive teaching method to educate displaced children affected by the disaster

The spillage, caused by a controlled release due to high water levels in the Akosombo Dam, resulted in widespread flooding across multiple districts, displacing thousands and disrupting essential services

Climate change was identified as a key factor, altering rainfall patterns and increasing the risk of such incidents, emphasizing the urgency of global climate action

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh