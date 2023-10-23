A young SHS graduate has initiated an interactive teaching method to educate displaced children affected by the disaster

The spillage, caused by a controlled release due to high water levels in the Akosombo Dam, resulted in widespread flooding across multiple districts, displacing thousands and disrupting essential services

Climate change was identified as a key factor, altering rainfall patterns and increasing the risk of such incidents, emphasizing the urgency of global climate action

In the wake of the recent Akosombo dam spillage, a 20-year-old graduate from St Kizito Senior High School has stepped up to ensure displaced children continue their education.

With thousands affected and schools inaccessible due to flooding caused by the spillage, the young woman devised an interactive teaching approach to reach out to these kids.

Photos shared by Joy News on Facebook, showed the young lady teaching some children Integrated Science. She was teaching them the parts and functions of the body.

A collage of the young lady teaching the children affected by the dam spillage Photo credit: @JoyNews Source: Facebook

The disaster was triggered by the Volta River Authority's controlled spillage, prompted by high water levels in the Akosombo Dam, attributed to unpredictable rainfall patterns linked to climate change.

As a result, multiple districts experienced flooding, displacing thousands and disrupting essential services like water and electricity. People have also lost personal belongings.

The Deputy Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation highlighted the impact of climate change on such events, emphasising the urgent need for global climate action.

Despite relief efforts by NADMO, more rainfall is anticipated, indicating a potential increase in displaced populations and property damage, underscoring the pressing need for disaster preparedness and climate resilience measures.

Social media reacts to the young lady's initiative

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments made after the images were shared. Read them below:

@Nana Akwasi Agyemang said:

How I wish UEW or UCC or scholarship secretariat will come in and offer this young lady a full scholarship to study an educational program. She’s doing well, keep it up!

@Dapaah Boadu Charles wrote:

She already has the passion for teaching she's needs to be motivated and supported to attend teacher training school but hmm

@Elijah Nanewortor said:

She’s a very dedicated hard working girl. Gertrude, keep up.

@Dsok Quartey wrote:

God bless her to achieve her heart's desire. Very encouraging initiative

@Ser Biga said:

This girl should be assisted to any of the colleges of education after the flood. She deserves a scholarship!

@Prosper Yaw Seanefu wrote:

Ghana education service should recognize the passion and grant her a full scholarship, she is willing to serve in the field of education.

VRA justifies decision to spill water from the Akosombo Dam

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the VRA has given reasons why the discharge of excess water from the Akosombo Dam is unavoidable despite the humanitarian crisis it has caused.

Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA, Edward Obeng Kenzo, said there are potential dangers to the dam and to human life if the water exceeds its operational limits.

He warned that if the dam were to rupture, the ensuing surge of water would inundate areas along the riverbank and even far away areas in Greater Accra like Tema.

