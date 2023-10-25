Black Sherif has made his first public appearance in Ghana after winning his BET award

In a video posted online, the new BET winner is seen receiving blessings from the eminent spiritual leader

Fans have shared their admiration for Black Sherif, as the 22-year-old rapper keeps to his faith

Ghana's new BET award winner, Black Sherif has visited the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence in Accra.

This comes after he was adjudged the winner of the 2023 BET HipHop Award's 'Best International Flow' category, edging the likes of J Hus and the late AKA.

In a video, shared online, Black Sherif was seen kneeling at the feet of the National Chief Imam as they prayed together.

Black Sherif prays with the National Chief Imam

Born, Mohammed Ismail Frimpong, has always been vocal about his faith and spirituality, growing up in a predominantly Muslim community.

In 2021, the rapper who turned 22 this year, established that he was a staunch Muslim who prayed five times daily.

As a devout muslim, Black Sherif gave reverence to the National Chief Imam, who is said to be the supreme leader of Ghana's Islamic community marking an incredible run in his young and fruitful music career.

He recently released a 2-track EP titled 'Take Care of Yourself Blacko' preaching the importance of mental health, as he chronicled his brief journey as an artiste from Konongo Zongo.

Netizens react as Black Sherif prayed with the Chief Imam

Scores of fans have shared their remarks as the 22-year-old Ghanaian rapper and BET winner visited the chief Imam for prayers.

legit_wears_gh_'s said

This be Grammy prayers ooo

@Lechiboroni said

Road clear for the next album

@CuponRandy said

The street now understands spirituality and religion

@shady__lover said

Blacko doesn't joke with his religion

