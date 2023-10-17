An old video of Black Sherif has surfaced, which showed him living in the trenches, looking skinny and younger

In the video, the young musician could be seen making his way from a tiny room to drink water from a barrel outside

The video served as motivation for many Ghanaians who reacted to the early struggles of the superstar, who is now wealthy

Renowned Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, in a throwback video, was seen hustling in the trenches. The video showed a younger and leaner Black Sherif living in modest conditions, showing the artiste's incredible journey from humble beginnings to his current status as a wealthy superstar.

Ghanaian Musician Black Sherif

Source: TikTok

In the footage, Blacko could be seen walking out from a small room, making his way to a barrel placed outside to fetch water to drink.

Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif, was barely recognizable in the video. His youth and the noticeable difference in his physique showed the massive transformation he had undergone since those challenging days.

This video has become a symbol of hope for many Ghanaians who dream of making it big in life despite their current struggles.

Many netizens said Black Sherif's rise to stardom was an inspiring story of perseverance, dedication, and talent. The musician has captured the hearts of many with his powerful music, which often reflects the struggles of the Ghanaian youth.

Black Sherif's throwback sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Miss Nuella O❤️ said:

Real Definition of wait till your time

Zac wrote:

Life is so beautiful seeing changes in you and viewing your past

WILDCHILD commented:

God this is how I want my story to be from grass to grace

Black Sherif shares his favourite subject back in school

In another story, Black Sherif, in a conversation with Stephalways on her podcast, was asked what his favourite subject was back in school, and he revealed it was RME.

The musician said he used to ace the subject back in the day, adding that being a regular at Makaranta as a devout Muslim made the subject easy for him.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video also shared their love for RME, mentioning that it was easy to grasp and pass.

