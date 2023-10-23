Koo Fori: Ghanaian Actor Looks Handsome And Young, Patrols Bright TV Premises
- Koo Fori, in a video, was seen stepping out from his huge office at Bright TV, looking handsome and young
- The veteran actor had many asking if he was the owner of Bright TV because of the way he patrolled the entire Bright TV building before leaving in his vehicle
- Many folks in the comment section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, were happy to see Koo Fori living well in his old age
Veteran Ghanaian actor Koo Fori, in a video, was seen stepping out from his grand office at Bright TV, exuding charm and youth that had many wondering if he was the owner of the establishment. The video, shared on TikTok, quickly gained attention, with fans expressing their joy at seeing the actor living well in his golden years.
Koo Fori, known for his remarkable role in the series Efiewura, looked dapper and surprisingly youthful in the video. Dressed in a stylish all-black outfit, the actor seemed full of energy as he patrolled the entire Bright TV building before making his way to his vehicle, a trendy Chevrolet. His confident demeanour and appearance left many impressed.
The video's comments section was flooded with admiration for Koo Fori's ability to maintain such a youthful and vibrant look. Many fans commended him for ageing gracefully and staying active in the entertainment scene. Many asked if he was the owner of Bright TV due to his commanding presence in the video and his huge office, which had several pictures of him on the wall.
Ghanaians admire Koo Fori
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
sundaymamah118 aksed:
Is he the owner of that TV station?
SKB wrote:
You have toiled enough. Congratulations
michaelamarh3 commented:
My favorite artists, how i wish to meet you one day, I will thank God. I love you so much Sir
Ahenepa❤️ also asked:
is koo fori de owner of Bryt tv?
Jojo Mills looks good abroad
In another story, Efiewura actor Jojo Mills Robertson, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, was spotted chilling outside the country.
The actor played the iconic role of Sofo Jojo in the Efiewura series and has been widely missed by many Ghanaians.
The actor looked graceful in his old age, to the delight of many Ghanaians who took to the comment section to drop fond memories of him.
