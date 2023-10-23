Koo Fori, in a video, was seen stepping out from his huge office at Bright TV, looking handsome and young

Veteran Ghanaian actor Koo Fori, in a video, was seen stepping out from his grand office at Bright TV, exuding charm and youth that had many wondering if he was the owner of the establishment. The video, shared on TikTok, quickly gained attention, with fans expressing their joy at seeing the actor living well in his golden years.

Koo Fori, known for his remarkable role in the series Efiewura, looked dapper and surprisingly youthful in the video. Dressed in a stylish all-black outfit, the actor seemed full of energy as he patrolled the entire Bright TV building before making his way to his vehicle, a trendy Chevrolet. His confident demeanour and appearance left many impressed.

The video's comments section was flooded with admiration for Koo Fori's ability to maintain such a youthful and vibrant look. Many fans commended him for ageing gracefully and staying active in the entertainment scene. Many asked if he was the owner of Bright TV due to his commanding presence in the video and his huge office, which had several pictures of him on the wall.

Ghanaians admire Koo Fori

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sundaymamah118 aksed:

Is he the owner of that TV station?

SKB wrote:

You have toiled enough. Congratulations

michaelamarh3 commented:

My favorite artists, how i wish to meet you one day, I will thank God. I love you so much Sir

Ahenepa❤️ also asked:

is koo fori de owner of Bryt tv?

