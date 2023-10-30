Mzbel's son caused a frenzy on social media when he shared his beliefs in an interview

He stated that he does not believe in God and that he pours libation while praying to his ancestors

The video got many people sharing diverse thoughts, as others called out Mzbel for her poor parenting skills

The son of Ghanaian musician Mzbel, Okomfo Black, caused a stir on social media when he expressed his stance on religion.

Mzbel's son speaks about God and ancestors in an interview

In an interview on Obi TV, Mzbel's 10-year-old son Okomfo Black stated that he does not believe in God and is a traditionalist.

He stated that he does not believe that God created man and woman, but rather it was through Science.

Okomfo Black stated emphatically that his mother, Mzbel, brought him into this world, not God.

"I never got to see God as my father or God as my mother. The only one who cared for me was my mother. She buys my clothes, she buys my food, she pays my fees, she does everything. God doesn't do anything for me," he said.

The first child of Mzbel further revealed in the interview that he pours libation and prays to his ancestors.

Video of Mzbel's son speaking about God and religion in an interview.

Ghanaians shared their opinions on Mzbel's son's revelations about God

Mzbel's first child's statements sparked debate on social media as many people shared their opinions on his beliefs.

sexy_felly said:

He’s saying what his mother has taught him

ceekwarteng said:

He will be a preacher of the word one day. Mark it on the wall.

blakciti said:

Young Don. The ancestors are with you.

thereallydiaduah said:

This topic is not supposed to be discussed with a child.

big_fawaz1 said:

This kid has a long way to go in life… May the God Almighty Test him for him to believe there’s a God we serve. I don’t blame him, but how he was raised.

sheeena_xx said:

God doesn’t pay the bills, but your ancestors do? Ah well

symple_abdulai said:

So do the ancestors also pay his school fees, etc‍♂.

aarondbkk said:

Kids can be smart but can never definitely be right. It takes maturity and experience to understand reality issues. Sometimes, even adults have the same confusion. I ask that if this is really what I am thinking, then may God help him find light.

Mzbel rocks long nails to bath her baby in viral video

YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel posted a fully naked video of her baby girl, Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa, on social media.

She flaunted her cleavage as she bathed her six-month-old baby girl in a viral video.

Some social media users have reacted to the video as Mzbel rocked long nails to bathe her daughter.

