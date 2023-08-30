After keeping her fans in long suspense, Mzbel has revealed the face of her youngest child, Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboah

The legendary singer went on an entire fashion spree during her pregnancy with her baby girl

Baby Ohemaa, as Mzbel's daughter is fondly called, has already snagged her first ambassadorial deal barely six months after her birth

Ghanaian highlife singer Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, announced her daughter's birth on Sunday, June 25, 2023. And finally, she revealed the face of the celebrity baby.

At just a few months old, Mzbel's daughter was contracted to officially represent a cosmetic brand designed for babies.

Baby Ohema was unveiled as the face of Pinamang Cosmetic's Queen Khadi Baby brands.

Through all the fanfare that welcomed her into the world, Baby Ohemaa's mother kept her baby's face a secret. According to Mzbel, she would reveal her baby's face at a time when no one could take her daughter's destiny through her photographs.

Mzbel found the perfect timing as she posted a video of Baby Ohemaa on her Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Mzbel's video with Baby Ohemaa's entire face in view

Many people cooed and gushed over Baby Ohemaa's adorable features.

opokuagertrude commented:

See me laughing like a fool. Girl, you are so adorable, like mummy.

peacewandando commented:

she’ll inherit the sweet sixteen looks of mama.

mrs.abenakuruwawireduyeboah commented:

Such a cutie she is.God’s gift aankasa!

tianzmakeover commented:

Omg look at you, pretty pretty little princess

Mzbel discloses why she forced herself to get pregnant at 43 years old

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Mzbel's reason for getting pregnant in her forties.

According to the Ghanaian singer, she wanted to prove her critics wrong that she was not barren. She revealed that people told her biological son he was adopted because she welcomed other children into her home.

Mzbel said she also flaunted her naked baby bump so that no one would later say she used a surrogate or adopted her new baby.

