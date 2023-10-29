Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Mzbel has posted a fully naked video of her baby girl on social media

The fashion influencer flaunted her cleavage as she bathed her six months old baby girl in a viral video

Some social media users have reacted to the video as Mzbel rocks long nails to bath her baby girl

Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, is trending on social media after posting of herself bathing her cute baby girl on social media.

In the video, the celebrity mother looked stunning in a spaghetti-strap pyjamas set and a matching turban as she bathed her daughter.

Baby Ohemaa, a brand ambassador of a popular cosmetic brand, was seen relaxing in a pink baby basin, fully naked, as her mother poured cold water all over her.

Mzbel steps out with her children dressed in designer outfits

Ghanaian style influencer Mzbel looked splendid in a white dress and coloured braids as she set off to work with her children.

Some social media users have commented on the video of Mzbel bathing her gorgeous baby online

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;

omarsterlingbwoy stated:

This shouldn’t be on social media !. Everything u go post on social media Wei nso y3 posti !!

ruth123573 stated:

Why are u showing her nakedness u crazy

wengezegh stated:

Pls it’s good u advertising but pls her private part shdnt be shown. Who knows one day she might be our president then people will start digging her old videos.

celebrityhairstylist_kdhair stated:

Nice concept... but the camera person didn’t do a great job...

naawright1 stated:

Why would you do this to your baby? She will grow up and see, that her mom posted her naked body while bathing her. You can still market the product without doing all my this my dear. You too smart for that! Don’t be doing like that.

agbavitor.peace stated:

she will grow and they will use this video against her. You should have covered her private part

