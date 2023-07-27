Gorgeous media personality Michy has spoken against the increased cravings for bigger backsides in women

The celebrity influencer disclosed that although she is not entirely against plastic surgery, doing it for fun is dangerous

Michy also confessed that she has witnessed how women who have had BBLs seem to progress faster

Ghanaian TV personality, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, expressed concerns over the mad rush for women with bigger bums.

She said she's noticed how girls acquire properties quickly when they get bigger bums.

Michy added that this phenomenon pushes a new narrative where naturally, differently shaped bodies are no more desirable.

A photo collage of Michy Image credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

During an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo, Michy revealed that she likes her almost flat backside. She said she loves her body and would not join the BBL craze.

"In our generation, the booty has become an asset. The bum that is supposed to be primarily used for toilets is now an asset. And so everybody feels like you're supposed to be a certain shape. I love how I look when I'm naked."

"It looks like there's a stereotype about the body shape everyone is supposed to have. I don't know how that came about, but you men invest in that. Because if you ask, they say that's what the men like."

Watch the interview below:

Netizens react to Michy's sermon about plastic surgery and body positivity

Many noted in the comment section that the Ghanaian media personality went under the knife to perfect her body.

hanyluv9 commented:

Ohk. We heard you pls kindly remove the silicone on your chest. Before you can talk trash. You are all the same. All sin be sin. Yours is your chest.

mrasafoagyei commented:

This girl get sense. Proud of you.

roccsonmylyz commented:

Is it not the same Michy who did her chest, or am I going crazy?

georginarobertson16 commented:

Let me be proud of my small nyash eh

Michy embarrasses Medikal publicly over Shatta Wale's failure to pay school fees

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the public confrontation between Michy and Medikal over her son Majesty's school fees.

The Ghanaian media personality attacked Medikal at an event for allegedly saying that Shatta Wale had paid Majesty's school fees.

The verbal attack escalated after Mediakl replied to her confrontation with the same energy. But the situation was salvaged when standbys intervened and broke them apart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh