Ghanaian musician Mzbel joined the procession held to kickstart the 2023 edition of the Chale Wote Art Festival

Videos showed the traditional priests pouring libation while people followed them as they walked through principal streets in Osu

Mzbel was clad in white and had a leaf wreath around her neck and a traditional fan

Ghanaian musician Mzbel joined hundreds of people in the Ga community to partake in a procession in Osu.

Mzbel joins in the procession in Osu

The procession was done to initiate the annual Chale Wote Art Festival. It was held on principal streets in Osu on August 21, 2023.

Traditional priests came out to pour libation and offer prayers to the gods as they walked through the streets.

Joining them was the Asibolanga hitmaker Mzbel, clad in white with a leaf wreath hanging around her neck.

Mzbel held a traditional black fan and accessorised her look by wearing a beaded bracelet. She wore dark sunglasses. Her hair was braided and styled into a bun.

Meanwhile, the Chale Wote Art Festival is a week-long celebration. This year, it starts from August 21st to 27th, with various activities lined up.

Below is a photo of Mzbel partaking in the procession.

Below are more videos from the procession held in Osu.

