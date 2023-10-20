A video of Mzbel eating a large bowl of fufu while her son Adepa studied has caused a frenzy on social media

In the video, her daughter, Ohemaa, sat on her lap comfortably while she enjoyed her meal

Many people admired Adepa's dedication to his studies

Multiple award-winning musician Mzbel shared a video of her eating a large earthenware bowl filled with fufu, palm nut soup, Tilapia and meat.

Mzbel eats fufu in video. Image Credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel eats fufu while her son, Adepa, studies hard

had her daughter, Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa, seated comfortably on her lap while she ate a large earthenware bowl of fufu.

She ate the fufu with palm nut soup, tilapia, and lots of meat. In the caption, she revealed that the sumptuous meal was served to her inside her restaurant, Bela's Pub.

The Twe Ma Me hitmaker shared her restaurant's opening hours and days and noted they have a children's section known as Bel Kids Playground.

In the video, while Mzbel was eating, her son, Aaron Nana Kwame Adepa, was busily studying and working on his homework.

Video of Mzbel eating fufu with her daughter on her lap while her son studies.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video of Mzbel eating fufu while her son, Adepa, does his homework

Many people admired Adepa's focus as he did his homework and studied hard in the video while his mother, Mzbel, ate a large bowl of fufu filled with meat.

They admired his dedication to academics and applauded him in the comment section.

wanlov said:

How can that person be doing homework in front of such a loaded asanka? do you know what they would rather be chewing and pouring into their throats? hmmm

the.idavid_ said:

I need me the little boy's focus to do this life thing cos eih...

abynah_evy_ said:

It's Adepa's seriousness for me

wanlov said:

I never see onion garnishing on fufu! eiii

julitaminata said:

My throat is doing me something something.

sekyipatricia said:

Beautiful mummy and daughter

startlet27 said:

I need Adepa’s level of concentration in my life.

