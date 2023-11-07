Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has received praise for her involvement in a zebra crossing campaign in Osu, near the Police Hospital

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has won praise and admiration after a video surfaced of her helping pedestrians cross the road near the Police Hospital in Osu.

The area, bustling with schools, workplaces, and a major hospital, witnesses heavy morning traffic.

Nana Ama took on the role of a crossing guard with remarkable ease, assisting people as part of Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei's zebra crossing campaign.

This initiative aims to promote road safety by urging drivers to stop for pedestrians at designated zebra crossings.

Witnesses were pleasantly surprised by Nana Ama's hands-on approach, with many expressing gratitude and affection for the actress.

Some even approached her for pictures and hugs, showcasing the impact of her actions in promoting responsible road behaviour.

Nana Ama's active involvement in the campaign highlights the importance of celebrity influence in advocating for public safety and underscores her dedication to making a positive difference in her community.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video, which was shared by @sikaofficial1. Read them below:

@hynex12 said:

If it’s not a movie then she’s doing well. That’s so good of her. The police cannot even do they’re Job jusy chasing DV plates

@kaytoons_studio wrote:

female version of SARKODIE everyone likes her. some only pretends but deep they like her

@biney1_biney said:

The only female celebrity in Ghana

@SalifuO87186827 wrote:

She was like mo de phone k) school

@EMAGTaylor said:

This is very important. A great promo to keep pedestrians safe on the streets. Love this!

@K_Danso99 wrote:

Very soon you will hear Nana Ama the traffic light part 1 and 2 by peace and love productions

Source: YEN.com.gh