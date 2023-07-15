Nana Ama McBrown, in an adorable video, met her viral fan Osanju for the first time, and the young man was left speechless

Osanju became popular on TikTok after he expressed how much she loved the actress and how much he crushed on her since childhood

McBrown welcomed Osanju with open arms and joy, which left him mesmerised and lost for words, staring at the actress blankly as she held his hands

Beloved Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown finally met her viral fan, Osanju, for the very first time. The encounter, captured in an adorable video, left the young man completely speechless.

Osanju gained significant popularity on the social media platform TikTok when he expressed his deep admiration for Nana Ama McBrown. He poured out his love for the talented actress, confessing that he had been crushing on her since his childhood days. His heartfelt videos quickly went viral, capturing the attention and affection of countless fans.

Months after the viral video, Nana Ama McBrown has warmly embraced the opportunity to meet her devoted admirer. When the long-awaited moment arrived, she opened her arms wide, welcoming Osanju into her presence. The joy on her face was evident, and it instantly brightened the room.

As the two finally stood face to face, Osanju could not help but be mesmerized by the actress he had idolized for so long. Overwhelmed by emotions, he found himself unable to utter a single word. His eyes were fixated on Nana Ama McBrown, and his mind was seemingly unable to process the reality of the moment.

With genuine care and compassion, Nana Ama McBrown reached out and gently took Osanju's hands, further deepening the connection between them. The beautiful moment warmed the hearts of social media users who expressed their love for McBrown and her kindness.

Osanju and McBrown warm hearts on TikTok

gloriagyamea4 said:

osanju,see the way your quiet here when you met Macbrown, pls play that video

Royal Majesty wrote:

I also love you more than Osanju and the other guy I swear

Princess.Kuntebe commented:

just love the way Osanju is blushing.

McBrown interacts with fan

In a similar story, Nana Ama McBrown was videoed spreading love to her fans while on a trip in her Range Rover.

The popular Ghanaian film star was spotted along the Accra-Nkawkaw road by her fans.

McBrown humbly took time off to engage them briefly and also gifted them money.

