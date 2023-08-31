A video of how a talented young artist created a beautiful mosaic of Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter has gone viral

The young man showed a lot of skill as he came up with the beautiful art of the actress and her petty daughter

Netizens who saw the video have praised him for the nice art, with many saying the mosaic looks just like them

A young Ghanaian artist is trending on social media after a video of how he created a mosaic of Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin went viral.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment the KNUST graduate decided to put his creativity on display as he used sand to create the artwork of the on-screen personality and her daughter.

Young artist creates a mosaic of Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Photo credit:@dr_chris...1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Showing a lot of tact and steadiness, the young man carefully created patterns of the actress and her daughter with sand.

The manner in which he worked on the mosaic and eventually produced such an artwork made it evident that he is a master of his craft..

At the time of writing the story, the video had gathered over 3000 likes and 50 comments.

Ghanaians who saw the mosaic have commended for the wonderful sketch

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have showered praises on the artist for his work

Abena Daimond wrote:

Wow this is amazing

Akua yeboah stated:

It looks exactly as them

mohammedmusah6810 commented:

God has bless this guy

Sharonzy revealed:

wow ,well done, bro

Benedicta added

God bless your hand work

Artist draws trotro mate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a bus conductor was pleasantly surprised when one of his passengers drew a beautiful sketch of him working.

The TikTok video showed the moment when the artist decided to draw the bus conductor while he was collecting his transport fares.

After he was done, he handed the beautiful sketch to the mate who was instantly taken aback after seeing it.

Initially, the bus conductor acted very coy when he was told to take the sketch, but once he did, his eyes couldn't look away from the masterpiece.

Source: YEN.com.gh