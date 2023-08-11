Nakeeyat Dramani showed up with her A-game at the maiden edition of the Africa Women and Children Conference

The budding poet delivered a stunning performance on the effects of pollution on water bodies to the admiration of all

The Africa Women And Children Conference is an initiative of the Samira Empowerment, hosted by Second Lady Samira Bawumia

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian young climate advocate, Nakeeyat Dramani, held an audience of high-level government officials and policymakers captive with her riveting poem about the ocean.

The young poet introduced her message, which aims to amplify the participation of women and children in the climate change movement.

Nakeeyat dressed to the occasion in traditional cloth wrap accessories with locally-made beans and a headband.

A photo collage of Samira Bawumia and Nakeeyat Dramani Image credit: @nakeeyat

Source: Instagram

According to Nakeeyat's poem, the earth was created to sustain human life, so it should be protected at all costs.

She also discussed the dangers of filling the oceans with plastics and toxic waste from homes and factories.

At the end of her performance, the room rose to a standing ovation for the young poet.

Watch the performance below:

Peeps react to Nakeeyat's sterling performance at Samira Bawumia's climate change conference in Accra

Nakeeyat was one of the youngest performers to climb the Africa Women And Children Conference.

nana_ot_90 commented:

Higher height and greater Grace all for you, Nakeeyat .

akuarh_essilfua123 commented:

Well spoken dear, keep inspiring the world!

hab_bibatu commented

Aww @nakeeyat keep going girl.

_efua._cutie commented:

Ayekoooo.

ice_burg_oxox commented:

Love you girl.❤️❤️❤️

nakeeyat.maame commented:

Beautiful performance.

ministrblesz commented:

wow!!! You did well.

Nakeeyat celebrates her birthday with National Chief Imam after turning 11 years

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how budding poetess Nakeeyat celebrated her 11th birthday with the National Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The 104-year-old Sheik observed Nakeeyat's new year with her in the company of her mother and other family members.

The celebration involved a colourfully decorated birthday cake and prayers for the celebrant.

Nakeeyat Dramani dressed appropriately in the presence of one of Ghana's most revered religious leaders.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh