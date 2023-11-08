Rick Ross, in an interview, hailed Ghanaian boys as he expressed his interest in visiting Ghana, stating that the boys there lived an impressive life

The rapper mentioned that young guys in Ghana were on the streets with twenty Ferraris and Rolex watches on, admiring their opulence

Ross mentioned that he had love for Africa and had been planning to visit Ghana for a while now

American rap sensation Rick Ross has expressed his deep admiration for the young street boys in Ghana, hailing their impressive lifestyles and expressing a keen interest in visiting the West African nation.

The MMG boss had some high praises for the Ghanaian youth, particularly their lavish lifestyles.

Ross revealed that he was particularly struck by the opulence he witnessed among the Ghanaian youth in a video shared with him by fellow rapper Meek Mill. Meek Mill had visited Ghana earlier, and according to Ross, the videos he sent him showed a remarkable display of wealth by the young street guys.

Describing what he saw in the videos, he excitedly painted a vivid picture, saying,

Them young boys over there, they got twenty Ferraris back to back. They've got their Rollies on, it's amazing.

Ghanaians in the comment section sang Rick Ross' praises and expressed that they could not wait for the rap star to visit Ghana.

Rick Ross excites many Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

YAWBLACK commented:

Ghana to the wiase

2_Heartlesss reacted:

They never enter 9ja we go see who get money❗️

Justice Kwame Arhin

Maybach Music Group CEO. Rich Forever. Ghana is the new destination

Kojo Monday760 reacted:

We are preparing your Adowa dance we go meet for terminal 3 arrival

Meek Mill on his plans to visit Ghana again

In another story, Celebrated American rapper Meek Mill previously expressed excitement on X about coming back to Ghana for the second time.

Using the hashtag #askmeek, several Ghanaians asked him whether he would be coming back anytime soon since December is approaching.

Many Ghanaians were overjoyed at the tweet, as Nigerians pleaded with him to choose their country.

