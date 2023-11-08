Rick Ross and Meek Mill, in an interview with The Morning Hustle, revealed their interest in visiting Ghana

The MMG boss said the vibe in Ghana was beautiful and shared how impressed he was by the love Meek received when he visited the country earlier this year

Ghanaians in the comment section of the video expressed their joy and anticipation for the visit

American rappers Rick Ross and Meek Mill, in an interview with The Morning Hustle, disclosed their fascination with the idea of visiting West Africa, with Ghana being their specific destination of interest.

Rick Ross expressed his love for Ghana and its people. He went on to share his admiration for the warm reception Meek Mill received during his earlier visit to Ghana earlier this year. According to Ross, Meek Mill had been so captivated by the country that he sent videos of his visit to share the experience with him.

According to Ross, he was captivated by the immense love the young boys on the streets showed Meek and stated that he could not wait to visit the country again.

The news of Rick Ross and Meek Mill expressing their interest in visiting Ghana has sparked immense anticipation and joy among Ghanaians. Many Ghanaians took to the comment section of the interview video to express their happiness and enthusiasm for the possibility of hosting the renowned American artistes in their homeland.

Rick Ross and Meek Mill excite Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jerrybeezyofficial commented:

@Rick Ross try to visit the golden city obuasi when you come to Ghana

Dyrapp Comedy reacted:

Pain went straight to second and third jollof countries

Benjamin Francis3681 said:

I can’t wait to see the next president to welcome Rozay and meek mill at flagstaff house to shoot a music video and title it, THE HOUSE IS MY

leonard selassie reacted:

milly can't get enough of Ghana..... too much love on the street

Meek Mill plans to sign Ghanaian artiste

In another story, American rapper Meek Mill promised to sign a Ghanaian musician onto his record label when he visits again.

He made this known during a question-and-answer session with his fans on X.

Many people suggested names of artistes he should sign, while others also asked him to sign them.

