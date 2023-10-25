Celebrated American rapper Meek Mill has expressed excitement on X about coming back to Ghana for the second time

Using the hashtag #askmeek, several Ghanaians asked him whether he would be coming back anytime soon since December is approaching

Many Ghanaians were overjoyed at the tweet, as Nigerians pleaded with him to choose their country

American rapper Meek Mill has announced that he will return to Ghana for the second time.

Meek Mill to return to Ghana. Image Credit: @meekmill

Meek Mill to come to Ghana

Meek Mill held a question-and-answer session on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, and he used the hashtag #askmeek to engage with his fans around the world.

During the session, several Ghanaians asked Meek Mill when he would be coming back into the country and whether he would be coming for Detty December.

In response, the Expensive Pain crooner tweeted that he would be returning for the second time. He wrote:

I’m coming back to Ghana too #askmeek

Below is the tweet Meek Mill made on X announcing his return to Ghana.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Meek Mill wanting to come into the country a second time

Many Ghanaians were excited that Meek Mill wished to come to the country again as they proposed activities he should do during his stay.

Meanwhile, Nigerians in the comment section pleaded with him to choose their country.

@Opresii said:

Come to my house when you come.

@sahabela said:

Oh, nice. Welcome once again.

@Abjconfidential

You should experience the NIGERIA Vibe. You go believe @askmeek

@championStriker said:

Get back to Ghana again, Bruv, really wanna see ya Again.

@drop_last said:

#askmeek Are you bringing any musicians along this time?

@storyoforphan said:

Don’t forget to visit Shatta Wale.

@blackheart_dave said:

Didn't they steal your phone last time?

@1DONORTEGA said:

Don't forget to make a collaboration with YawTog when you come #askmeek

Man who stole Meek Mill's iPhone allegedly arrested again

YEN.com.gh reported that Nuhu Sulley, the 33-year-old scrap dealer who stole Meek Mill's iPhone in December 2022, has been arrested again for the same crime in 2023.

According to a report on Adomonline.com, the man was charged with conspiracy to steal and stealing and was granted a GH¢100,000 bail.

At the time of reporting the story, his accomplice was at large as the police searched for his whereabouts.

Source: YEN.com.gh