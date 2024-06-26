Fella Makafui recently disclosed that she owns a real estate business called Fella Homes.

The actress has shared a video of herself dressed as an architect and inspecting a building at a construction site.

Fella Makafui also shared some motivational words for her fans on social media

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has flaunted one of the numerous assets she has accumulated through her various business exploits on social media.

Fella Makafui inspects her new mansion

Fella Makafui shared a Snapchat video showing her taking a video of herself while she was inspecting the progress of the construction of a new mansion.

The actress was dressed in construction work attire and displayed several buildings under construction at the site to show her fans a glimpse of her personal properties.

Fella looked joyful as she toured the building site while construction workers continued their work.

The actress also shared a motivational message with her fans, advising them to stay positive.

She said,

"Good morning. The day has started. Stay blessed. Stay positive. Grind mode activated.”

Fella Makafui recently announced that she owns a real estate company called Fella Homes and other private properties.

Netizens react to Fella Makafui visiting a construction site to inspect her new mansion

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Fella Makafui visiting a construction site to inspect her mansion.

@offi_cialnadia commented:

"They have started "

@raskubesailor

"1 America,1 Mansion"

@switchfocus commented:

"Eiiii saaa……..I can’t wait for our mansion oooooo ……….we go pepper them my Fella Kulati"

