Renowned gospel singer Esther Smith has captured the hearts of many with a video she shared on her TikTok page. In the video, Esther Smith could be seen looking youthful and full of energy while enjoying her time in the US.

Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith Photo Source: esther_smith

The video showed Esther Smith standing in a beautiful location with nice greenery and big buildings, passionately singing praises to God. What made the scene more impressive was the presence of a luxurious Range Rover parked beside her, which some people speculated might be hers.

Esther Smith's fans and admirers from Ghana flocked to the comment section of the video to express their deep admiration for the legendary gospel star. Many were quick to shower her with compliments, praising her for her timeless beauty and her commitment to spreading the message of faith and love through her music.

Esther Smith wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Shika_1233 said:

Aunty Esther, I love your songs, especially this one. This particular song was able to help me control my timing and voice when I sing. God bless you.

Midwife Aba reacted:

This woman never grow old la eiiii, still beautiful

IamAladeen wrote:

I tap into your blessing mama I really love your songs and your songs are very powerful

Aduse-poku commented:

In fact esther biaa y3 is unique, especially esther smith and mama esther. please God give them long life

Jojo Mills chills abroad

In another story, Efiewura actor Jojo Mills Robertson, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, was spotted chilling outside the country.

The actor played the iconic role of Sofo Jojo in the Efiewura series and has been widely missed by many Ghanaians.

The actor looked graceful in his old age, to the delight of many Ghanaians who took to the comment section to drop fond memories of him.

Source: YEN.com.gh