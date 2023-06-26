Ghanaian singer Mona Faiz Montrage turned 31 years old today, June 26, 2023

Unlike her usual style, the socialite is celebrating her birthday this year modestly without any fanfare or luxurious spending

Earlier this year, Hajia4Reall was extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States of America to face charges of an alleged $2 million romance scam case.

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, known in showbiz as Hajia4Reall, turned 31 years old quietly with just one Instagram post to commemorate the day.

In her caption, Hajia4Reall hinted at her innocence as she spoke about understanding why "only the good die young."

She was extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States of America to face charges in a $2 million romance scam case alleged to have targeted older American citizens.

Hajia4real celebrates 31st birthday with GH¢300 faux leather top as she faces $2m fraud charges in the US

Source: Instagram

On May 18, 2023, Deputy Manager at the FIC, Shaun Henry Osei, spoke on Starr FM's Morning Starr show about the focus of Hajia4Reall's investigation. He said:

"Obviously, she's not going to be working alone. She's going to be working in a network. The evidence that you have access to will actually lead you to find out who her greater network is. Obviously, if you find her greater network, by instinct, you will want to look at those people because they then become persons of interest."

See below for Hajia4real's 31st birthday post:

Ghanaians react to Hajia4RealL's 31st birthday posts

While some wished the singer a happy birthday, others reminded her to focus on her fraud case with the United States government.

Kofi_akomaning commented:

Buying pressure for the youth with hard work…. God has exposed you. I praying when you are finally released, you’ll campaign how to make legit money.

Kwesi_enzo commented:

You better cut a deal with the feds. You didn’t do that alone! And anyone who will call you a snitch for that, this is that’s how we roll.

mizz_esi commented:

Sister nie oooo landing.. . happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️ may God guide you sis.

