Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong turned 21 years on Saturday, October 26, 2024

The young actress shared beautiful photos, wearing a perfectly fitting black gown, to celebrate her new age

The photos triggered many reactions from the actress' followers, who were excited by her growth

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Young Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong has popped up on social media with new stunning photos to celebrate her birthday.

The young actress who burst onto the acting scene as a little girl has grown into a big and tall lady. She turned 21 years old on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Kumawood ctress Spendilove Acheampong is 21 years old now. Photo source: @official_spendilove_acheampong

Source: Instagram

In her birthday photos shared on Instagram, Spendi, as she is affectionately called, showed herself as a stylish young woman.

Kumawood's Spendilove dazzles in black

The 1957 actress 'slayed' in a tight black dress which hugged her body to show her curves. In the first two slides, she lay on her right side. The third slide had her sitting, while the fourth had her standing to show her full figure.

"Today is a new day and a new beginning. I am thankful for all that I have been given happy birthday to me 🎂🥳 🥳," she captioned the photos.

See the photos below:

Fans confuse Spendilove with Stacy Amoateng

The photos shared by Spendilove triggered mixed reactions. While many shared their birthday wishes, others were astounded by her growth. For some, the young lady, who only completed SHS two years ago, had grown so much that they were confusing her with media personality and wife of Okyeame Quophi, Stacy Amoateng.

akosua9070 said:

"Eii, thought it was Stacy Amoateng 😂 Happy birthday beautiful🎂🎉❤️."

akonorgh_ said:

"Happy Birthday To The Person who I was been tagged that we’re fighting 😂😂😂😂😂🎉🎊 Enjoy Your Birthday With Grace Prosperity,Happiness and everything you’ve prayed secretly 🙏🙏🙏."

ernest_opoku_ukpromoter said:

"Happiest birthday to you @official_spendilove_acheampong 🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍷🍷 wish you long life and happiness always amen 🙏."

amponsahgyamfimercycute said:

"Glorious birthday wishes dear, please can we be friends 🍒🥰🎉🎊."

Nine photos of Spendilove excite fans

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the young Kumawood actress had recently got many falling in love with her after her photos emerged on social media.

The photos showed the once-child actress looking all grown as a teenager with so much beauty.

More photos of Spendilove later surfaced online following the buzz around the earlier photos she released.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh