Efya, in an interview on Joy ShowbizAtoZ, revealed that she has worked with over 120 artistes, but her collaborations with Sarkodie were the best

She mentioned that every song she did with Sarkodie turned out very well and added that the rapper was an amazing person to work with

Sarkodie and Efya have collaborated on many songs which have been major hits over the years

Ghanaian songstress Efya has expressed her delight in working with fellow musician Sarkodie during an interview on Joy ShowbizAtoZ. Revealing insights into her illustrious career, Efya shared that out of the 120 artists she has collaborated with, her partnership with Sarkodie stands out as the most fruitful and rewarding.

Efya spoke warmly about her collaborations with the renowned rapper, emphasizing that every song they worked on together turned out exceptionally well. She credited Sarkodie's talent and professionalism, describing him as an amazing person to collaborate with in the studio.

Among the notable collaborations between Efya and Sarkodie are iconic hits like Saara, I'm In Love With You, Overload, and several others. These songs have earned acclaim and have become major hits in the music scene. The iconic pairing has proven to be a winning formula, and many Ghanaians have often pointed out the musical chemistry between the two.

Ghanaians agree with Efya

Many Ghanaians agreed with Efya's assertion and said the two musicians always performed well together.

FreddyAnin said:

No doubt, her collab with Sark are bangers.

_ebo_taylor reacted:

Those are the best hits Efya x Obidi collabo always bi mad

warribrand commented:

Good interview and I am glad she promoted a fellow Ghanaian artist who also is a legend of the game.

Sarkodie defends government official

In another story, news of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority spending GH₵100k cedis on a three-minute documentary recently resurfaced.

The sole-sourced contract was reportedly authorized by the authority's CEO, Dr Afua Asabea Asare in 2019.

Sarkodie weighed in on the news making rounds, sharing his experience on how expensive video projects can get.

