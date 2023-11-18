Nacee has explained why a company that produces condoms is sponsoring his gospel concert

The Gospel singer and producer said in an interview that money was needed to push the kingdom of God

The Kavod Concert 2023 is Nacee's first event since starting gospel music, and it is scheduled for November 26

Gospel singer and producer Nacee has explained why a company that produces condoms sponsors his first concert.

Nacee said it would help them make a profit and allow them to tithe in church.

In an interview on Joy Prime, he stressed that money was ultimately needed to push God's work.

He also said due to allergies to contraceptive pills, some women prefer condoms to prevent pregnancy.

He also expects rubbers to be shared at the concert.

The Kavod Concert 2023 is Nacee's first event since starting gospel music, and he explained that "Kavod" means the terrifying glory of God.

It is scheduled to come off on November 26, 2023, at the National Theatre.

Nacee is coming off a year with a big gospel hit, Aseda, which has garnered acclaim and spawned a social media trend.

Nacee talks about how he composed Piesie's "Wa Ye Me Yie"

Nacee said he was the original composer of Piesie Esther's "Waye Me Yie" song.

The artiste said he called some friends to help him produce the sounds on the track while he composed the award-winning song.

Nacee added that his voice is on the song, singing in Fante like usual, while Piesie Esther sang a Twi version of the part he sang.

Piesie Esther comes close to winning the VGMA Artiste of the Year

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Piesie Esther, the 2023 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year, was among the red carpet's most stylish performers and celebrities.

Piesie Esther's collaborator and Ghanaian fashion designer Amoani discussed the process of creating the clothes for her VGMA appearance.

He described how meeting Piesie Esther has changed his life and how her songs deepened his faith.

