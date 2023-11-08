News of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority spending GH₵100k cedis on a three-minute documentary has resurfaced

The sole-sourced contract was reportedly authorized by the authority's CEO, Dr Afua Asabea Asare in 2019

Sarkodie has weighed in on the news making rounds, sharing his experience on how expensive video projects can get

According to reports by Ghana Crimes, an online news portal, Dr Afua Asabaea Asare, CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority awarded a ₵100,000 contract for a 3-minute documentary in 2019.

The reports alleged that the said contract was solely sourced to a company affiliated with the renowned photographer Yaw Pare.

The reports published on X, formerly Twitter attracted Sarkodie who was stricken by how little people knew of the high-end creative world.

Sarkodie defends GEPA CEO for spending GH₵100K on three minutes video

Sarkodie, who usually stays out of political conversations, did not speak to the contract's sole sourcing nature or GEPA's procurement officer and auditor reportedly losing their jobs for querying this expense.

However, the rapper who toured the world this year was surprised that people doubted a 3-minute video documentary could cost the Ghana Export Promotion Authority an amount of ₵100k.

The Ghanaian musician, heralded as Africa's most decorated rapper also posted his experience saying he paid a similar amount for an announcement video commercial used to promote his world tour.

Netizens react as Sarkodie justifies the spending of GH₵100k

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens after Sarkodie defended GEPA for spending GH₵100k on a documentary.

Matttbrew opined

He's not wrong though, I don't want to believe people think a 3mins produced doc is actually shot in 3mins

Astroo__1 remarked

Ghana Sergio Ramos… defending corruption and extortion of taxpayers' money

Pope_psedo1 added

You make defending yourself so difficult of late. Your tour announcement video was meant to put you out there and help generate income for you. How does a documentary about the management of a state institution generate revenue for the state? And did you see the sole source part?

@kobbykatalist said

The funny thing is this amount is less than US$10,000. Ghanaians create inflation in the economy and complain thinking GHS 100,000 is a lot of money.

Sarkodie cruises expensive Rolls Royce in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted a video of Sarkodie showing off his luxurious lifestyle in the US while on his Jamz World tour.

In the video, he was seen relaxed as he cruised an expensive Rolls Royce and puffed smoke out of a Cuban cigar.

