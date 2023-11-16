A young man, in a TikTok video, entered a market with a speaker while playing Shatta Wale's latest song, Incoming

The ardent fan went around the market pleading with the market women to listen to the song and stream it when they got home

In the comment section of the video, many people were impressed by the young man's dedication to promoting Shatta's music

A staunch fan of Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, in a video, went to a market with a speaker, playing Shatta Wale's latest song, Incoming.

Shatta Wale fan roaming market with speaker

Source: TikTok

The man entered a local market with the aim of spreading Shatta Wale's music and encouraging marketgoers to stream the track.

The TikTok video capturing the unique promotional effort quickly gained attention online. In the footage, the fan could be seen walking through the market, playing Shatta Wale's tune at full blast. He moved from vendor to vendor, passionately appealing to them to take a moment to listen to the song and promising that it was worth their time.

Despite the hustle and bustle of the market, the market women gave the young man an audience and smiled at his energetic attempt at promoting Shatta's music.

Shatta Wale fan warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Yug SHATTA CENA said:

nice Promoting u need a price for this

Deco Decolizer De Yang Majesty wrote:

Shatta Movement Empire Higher We Go

bright45683 reacted:

cocoyam seller make wild no be song

Sick Back commented:

Hrrrr super u do all….SM fans we love u ur welcome bro

NANA ARKUAH PRETTY said:

Shasta need to see this am we move

Shatta Wale sends strong message to fans

In another story, Shatta Wale has sent a strong message on Facebook to his entire SM fanbase, demanding the fans stay in line.

Recently, some netizens and fans made several submissions, edging him to emulate some of his peers in the game.

The artiste sent a message, chastising his fans and demanding them to be focused.

Source: YEN.com.gh