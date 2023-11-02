Shatta Wale has sent a strong message on Facebook to his entire SM fanbase demanding the fans to stay in line

Recently, some netizens and fans made several submissions edging him to emulate some of his peers in the game

The artiste sent a message chastising his fans and demanded them to be focused

Ghanaian dancehall artiste has authored a new Facebook post addressing his hardcore SM fans.

This comes after many raised concerns about his efforts to become a global sensation comparing him to his colleagues.

The leader of the SM pack suggested in his post that the fans had lost focus and served the fanbase a reality check.

Shatta Wale pens a message to fans

Shatta Wale is known for his explosive character online. Recently his performance in the UK became a topic of concern after he made wild claims about his fees, triggering a response from Akwasi Aboagye.

In a Facebook post, he berated his fans who often compare his efforts to his colleague artistes saying:

Sometimes you SM fans even like worrying yourself …I said let’s make money. I didn’t say let’s go and watch what others are doing. Don’t be stupid is a statement of Awareness !!! Be focus!! #incoming

Despite the harsh tone of his message, the majority of the fanbase seems to be unbothered. In an exclusive chat with Bryte Ash Kat, who is a seasoned and outspoken Shatta Wale fan, he argued that:

Well following the conversation and how extreme fanaticism has become it's only right when an artiste calls out his/her fanbase to stop majoring in negativity. More of it and the industry would be good.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's message

Many of his fans accepted Shatta Wale's message in good faith as they reacted to his new post.

Hajia Wale said

Those who are saying he is insulting his fan no, abeg go to sleep, cos is none of ur business (Sm 4lyf till casket close

Marvin Murphy Will said

Shatta wale I really love how you instruct us to go the right way that’s a leader same time as a boss responsibility

Alfreda Akhua Lenity said

That statement of awareness don enter me small oo but that's the truth, Godfather love you ❤️❤️❤️

Shatta Wale cancels upcoming show in Wolverhampton

Earlier, Yen.com.gh sighted a press release by Shatta Wale cancelling his upcoming show at the Hangar, in Wolverhampton.

He cited that the organisers of the show could not meet his "luxurious" demands hence his decision to cancel the show.

