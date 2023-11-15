King Promise's Terminator song and dance keep pushing international boundaries as a group of Indonesian men did the viral dance challenge

In a video shared on TikTok, the three men happily did the Terminator dance, exciting many Ghanaians

Ghanaians in the comment section were happy to see King Promise's hit song travel across the globe

Three Indonesian men, in a video, showed off their dance moves to King Promise's popular track, Terminator. The Ghanaian artiste's hit song seems to have transcended borders, capturing the attention and enthusiasm of the people of Indonesia.

The lively dance performance was shared on the social media platform TikTok, where the three Indonesian men joyfully recreated the distinctive dance moves associated with Terminator. Their energetic version of the dance was both entertaining and heartwarming.

The video quickly gained traction, reaching a wide audience, including many Ghanaians, who were thrilled to witness the international appeal of King Promise's music. In the comment section, Ghanaians expressed their delight at seeing the Terminator dance making waves in Indonesia. Many said Terminator could have easily gotten a Grammy nomination with more push.

Ghanaians excited for King Promise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BHLACKBOI GAMING said:

well done @Dance God for this dance now Ghana to furken wiase

Prince Gurruson reacted:

@iamkingpromise You have a missed call Ghana to the whole wiase

Ungodly commented:

king promise to the whole world, Ghana is large

Learny Mist said:

i still wondering why this song couldn't make it to Grammys

Ama perry❤️❤️‍commented:

I don’t understand twi but woy3 ade3 king promise

FIFA plays King Promise's Terminator

In a similar story, the official TikTok account of FIFA shared a video of an Indonesian player doing King Promise's Terminator dance after scoring a goal.

In the TikTok video, the Terminator song was also embedded in the background, exciting many Ghanaians.

The football match was between Indonesia and Panama at the ongoing U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

