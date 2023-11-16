Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, did the popular capcut challenge with Aba Dope as they dished out jollof

Aba Dope rocked a beautiful traditional cloth and beads around her neck, while McBrown wore a colourful African print outfit

The cap cut challenge is a popular TikTok challenge where movement in a video is edited to be repetitive

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and media personality Aba Dope teamed up for the popular capcut challenge, exciting many fans.

Nana Ama McBrown and Aba Dope do TikTok Trend Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The capcut challenge, which has gained traction on TikTok, involves creating a video where certain movements are edited to repeat in a rhythmic and amusing manner while a song plays in the background. In this instance, McBrown and Aba Dope were dishing out jollof and edited parts of it to be repetitive.

In the video, Aba Dope showed her sense of style by wearing a beautiful traditional cloth with beads around her neck. Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown looked bright in a colourful African print outfit.

Fans of both celebrities flooded the comment section with words of praise and laughter, appreciating the joyous moment shared by the duo.

McBrown and Aba Dope win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

tym lyne ‍️ commented:

I have watch this more than 5 times , see how Nana AMA is pouring the food awayshe is in a hurry to do the trend

princessvee boot reacted:

As3m b3n kraaa ni by the time they will be done with the challenge na the floor has eaten all the food

Carleigh said:

Nana’s facial expression is everything

Nana Ama McBrown and Black Sherif

In another story, Black Sherif was a guest on Nana Ama McBrown's flagship night-time programme, Onua Showtime.

In the video, Black Sherif can be heard calling Nana Ama Mcbrown "Ma" as he bid her farewell from the show.

The video has warmed the hearts of many netizens, who shared their two cents about Nana Ama McBrown's openness.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh