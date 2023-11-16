Monalisa Abigail Semeha, aka Mona Gucci, has been dragged to court over alleged visa fraud.

Monalisa Abigail Semeha, aka Mona Gucci, has been dragged to court over alleged visa fraud.

Monalisa Abigail Semeha, aka, Mona Gucci is facing fraud charges. Source: Facebook/@Queen Mona

Source: Facebook

The TV personality was described as a travel consultant in a report by GNA.

Mona Gucci was granted GH¢200,000 bail after her plea and is expected to make her next court appearance on December 11, 2023.

The complainant in the case, a trader, said Mona Gucci was introduced to her in 2019 as someone who could help her with a visa.

The complainant was told the visa would cost GH¢40,000.00.

The complaint further introduced three people to Mona Gucci to help with their visa issues.

Mona Gucci reportedly collected GH¢103,400 from them but did not deliver the visas or a refund.

Source: YEN.com.gh