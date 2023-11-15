Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was spotted in court practicing as lawyer

The minister was in court on the day of the coverage case challenging the ban on celebrities from advertising alcoholic products

Botchwey was among the 1,092 newly qualified lawyers called to the Bar on October 20, 2023

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is already appearing in court after her call to the Ghana Bar on October 20, 2023.

She was spotted at Supreme Court premises amid coverage of the case challenging a guideline by the FDA prohibiting celebrities and well-known personalities from being used for advertising alcoholic products.

Also spotted was the New Patriotic Party Organiser, Sammy Awuku, who was also called to the Bar alongside Botchwey.

It is unclear what role they were playing at the court premises though they were formally dressed for a court appearance.

One Mark Darlington Osae, Manager of Hiplife artistes -Reggie ‘N’ Bollie filed the case.

He is arguing that the guideline by the FDA is unconstitutional as it violated the right against discrimination as guaranteed by Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution.

The FDA published the guideline on Advertisement of Foods on February 1, 2016, stating that "No well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising".

The FDA argued that this was necessary to stop minors from being hooked on alcohol due to the influence of celebrities.

Ayorkor Botchwey laments corruption

In a separate story, the foreign affairs minister lamented the continued corruption at the passport office in Accra.

The minister has decided to relieve all staff seconded to the office as part of attempts to clean up the system.

Botchwey has also said there will be an investigation into personnel conduct at the passport office in Accra.

Extra payments at the passport office

YEN.com.gh reported such issues at the passport office when a man recounted that he was allowed to wait in a queue or pay a token of GH¢ 85 to be served instantly.

A lady came out to explain that this service may not be as bad as it sounds because it is normal for people to pay for convenience. The man declined the offer made to him by the woman.

