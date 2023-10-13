The governments of Ghana and South Africa have signed a visa waiver agreement for their passport holders

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the waiver agreement will take effect from November 1, 2023

The agreement will allow Ghanaians to stay in South Africa for up to 90 days without a visa

Ghana and South Africa have signed a visa waiver agreement for their passport holders.

The agreement takes effect on November 1, 2023, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

President Akufo-Addo and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa (R). Source: Facebook/@Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Getty Images

This will allow Ghanaians to stay in South Africa for up to 90 days without a visa and vice versa.

This move has been lauded by Ghanaians online and is expected to make travels

This is a significant development for both countries, as it will make it easier and more affordable for people to travel and do business between them.

Visa applications online

The South African government has allowed Ghanaians to apply for its visas online.

South African High Commission said Ghanaians could visit the portal of the Department of Home Affairs of the Republic of South Africa

The High Commission said requirements such as passport details, a letter of invitation, proof of accommodation and a bank statement are still in force and will be verified upon arrival.

UK to increase immigration fees

The UK has increased immigration and nationality fees.

YEN.com.gh reported that there will be an up to 35% increase in the cost of UK visas for Ghanaians and other prospective immigrants.

Ghanaians applying for student visas outside the UK will pay £127 more after the increase to £490.

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian man raised eyebrows on TikTok after he advised lazy people to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

The man, who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse, said the fundamental principle of success abroad is hard work; hence, anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh