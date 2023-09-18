The UK will increase immigration and nationality fees from October 4, 2023, pending parliamentary approval

There will be an up to 35% increase in the cost of UK visas for Ghanaians and other prospective immigrants

Ghanaians applying for student visas from outside the UK will pay £127 more after the increase to £490

Ghanaians travelling to the UK will now face higher visa fees, pending UK parliamentary approval.

The revised immigration and nationality fees will take effect from October 4, 2023.

From October 4, 2023, work and visit visa fees are increasing by 15%. Source: Getty Images

The UK has said these adjustments are to improve essential services and allocate more funds towards the UK's public sector pay raises.

Among the notable increases, the cost of a visit visa for stays under six months will increase by £15 to a total of £115.

The application fee for a student visa from outside the UK will increase by £127 to a total of £490.

These plans were initially announced in July but were presented to the UK Parliament on September 15, 2023.

In general, work and visit visa fees are going up by 15%; family visas, settlement and citizenship visas by 20%; and student visas by 35%.

Breakdown of current UK visa fees in Ghana

