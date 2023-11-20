Stonebwoy recently performed with Angelique Kidjo And Youssou N'Dour, two of Africa's greatest musicians, at the Royal Albert Hall

His performance earned the Ghanaian significant praise from colleagues, fans and close relations, including his wife

The reaction from his wife has awed numerous netizens who can't help but adore the genuine support for Stonebwoy

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Royal Albert Hall in London came alive as Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo hosted her 40th-anniversary concert.

The concert saw scores of specially invited guests, from legends like Youssou N'dour to Ghana's very own Afro-dancehall act, Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy's appearance in London and his performance made him the centre of attraction online, as numerous netizens took to social media to acknowledge him for the milestone.

Stonebwoy's wife reacts to his new milestone Instagram/DrLouisa, Facebook/Stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's wife reacts to his Royal Albert Hall performance

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla is known by many fans as a practising dentist and one of the musician's explosive fans. She is usually seen on tour and in key events with her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to Dr Louisa, Stonebwoy joining Angelique Kidjo on stage as they performed their critically acclaimed single Manodzi was a magical moment.

The dentist took to social media to express her thoughts about Stonebwoy's milestone, saying:

Watching @stonebwoy share the stage with these legends I grew up listening to is such a special moment to me. Growing up, we had every Angelique Kidjo and Youssou Ndour tape in our home and even till today it’s always so refreshing to listen to some of my favorites like “Agolo” from @angeliquekidjo and “Please Wait” from @youssoundour1959. Watching @stonebwoy perform Manodzi with @angeliquekidjo was such a magical moment!

Netizens praise Stonebwoy's wife after she acknowledged her husband's milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they adored Dr Louisa's gesture after Stonebwoy's performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

nanaadwoa6561 said:

A proud wife

papakwakuaris wrote:

@drlouisa_s God bless you for being there with him and your massive support. You are fulfilling the old adage “Behind every Successful Man there is a Woman.

seriox_boga_1 remarked:

He who finds a wide, finds a good thing and obtain favor from the Lord Stonebwoy is where he’s now sake the peace you’ve been given to him at homeContinue with such love and you’ll see beautiful things more than this

kwamimicky added:

nobody dey support your husband pass you #Energy

Stonebwoy and wife celebrate six years together as a couple

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, marked their sixth wedding anniversary, sharing loved-up photos of themselves online.

Dr Louisa shared the romantic photos marking their marital milestone with a caption praying for the six-year-old relationship to last forever.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh