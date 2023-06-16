Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Friday, June 16, 2023

Dr Louisa took to social media to share some loved-up photos with her husband to mark the occasion

The photos shared by Dr Louisa were accompanied by a lovely caption in which she prayed to God for an everlasting marriage

Dancehall music star Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla and his wife Dr Louisa Satekla (nee Ansong) have been married for six years now.

In celebration of their sixth anniversary on June 16, the singer's wife took to social media to share some photos.

The photos shared to mark the anniversary showed some of the loved-up moments the couple had in recent times.

Stonebwoy and his wife are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary Photo source: @drlouisa_s, @sammykaymmedia

One of the photos shared by Dr Louisa's Twitter handle showed the lovebirds seated in a boat on water. Full of smiles, Stonebwoy had his hand wrapped around Louisa's shoulders.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, she prayed for God to let their marriage grow stronger and last forever.

"Happy Anniversary to us. By the grace of God 6 years down, forever to go! Amen.❤️," she said.

A second photo shared on Dr Louisa's Instagram page also showed the couple still wearing the same outfits. This time, Dr Louisa while Stonebwoy sat down.

Inscribed on the Instagram stories were the same expressions as she shared on Twitter.

Stonebwoy and his wife cruising on a boat Photo source: @drlouisa_s

Stonebwoy Gushes Over His Wife And Asks Her To Twerk For Him

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy's wife recently got him drooling as she 'twerked' for him at home upon request.

Dr Louisa who was stepping out looked gorgeous in her black dress, leaving her husband to shower accolades.

The lovely videos of Stonebwoy and his wife have stirred massive reactions from their admirers on social media.

