Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy performed at the UK's Royal Albert Hall, making him the first Ghanaian solo artiste to perform at the prestigious venue.

Stonebwoy performed alongside Benin singer Angelique Kidjo to celebrate her 40th anniversary in music.

The Royal Albert Hall in of the leading concert venues in the world. Source: Twitter/@BhimFanPage

Source: Getty Images

He performed Manodzi with Kidjo off his 5th Dimension album.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that she invited Stonebwoy to grace her special concert in London marking.

Stonebwoy to tell the Manodzi story in a forthcoming documentary

Stonebwoy, a big fan of Angelique Kidjo, has high hopes for the song despite missing the chance to be nominated for the Grammys.

The BET award winner said he intends to tell the Manodzi story as part of a documentary for the star-studded 5th Dimension album released this year.

Angelique Kidjo challenges Stonebwoy on his song

In a new interview with Pie Radio UK, the five-time Grammy award-winning singer said he loved the song's theme right from the jump.

The singer advanced that she added her twist to the song, intentionally challenging Stonebwoy to match up vocally and was impressed with his efforts.

"Being in a comfort zone is good, but if you stay too long in a comfort zone, don't take any risks, then you repeat yourself, she said in the interview," Angelique Kidjo added as she talked about Stonebwoy.

The critically acclaimed Manodzi record off Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album was in consideration for the Grammy awards but missed out when the nominees were officially announced.

