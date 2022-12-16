Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, has received a Master's degree in Public Health from GIMPA

Dr Louisa was part of the graduands at the school's congregation held on Friday, December 16, 2022

Photos from the graduation ceremony have popped up showing Louisa's children congratulating her in a special way

Dr Mrs Louisa Ansong Satekla, the wife of Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, has become the latest famous Master's degree holder in town.

Dr Louisa bagged her Master's degree from the Ghana Insitute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). She was part of GIMPA's graduation ceremony on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Stonebwoy's wife announced the receipt of her Master's degree in a post on her Instagram stories to celebrate.

Stonebwoy's wife has bagged a Master's degree from GIMPA Photo source: @drlouisa_s

Stonebwoy's kids kiss their mother after GIMPA graduation

The photo shared by Louisa showed her dressed in an academic gown with a hat to match. She was sandwiched by her daughter, Jidula, and son, Janam, while she squatted to meet their height.

Jidula and Janam who were dressed in identical red and white outfits simultaneously planted kisses on their mother's cheeks to congratulate her.

Stonebwoy's wife bags Master's in Public Health from GIMPA

The photo shared on Dr Louisa's Instastories was reposted on Instagram by @stone_burniton, one of the staunch fans of Stonebwoy.

While Louisa did not give much detail, the repost indicated that she received a Master's in Public Health.

See the post below:

Stonebwoy's wife's career as a dentist

Dr Louisa is a medical doctor, a dentist to be precise. She graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She graduated in 2016 as the overall best student winning six out of the nine awards during the congregation.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa Enjoy Romantic Date In South Africa

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy and his beautiful wife, Dr. Louisa, recently visited South Africa for the Road To Afrochella,

After a successful performance, the couple spent a lovely time together in the capital city of Johannesburg.

Dr. Louisa shared photos from her date with her superstar husband to the admiration of fans and followers of the celebrity couple.

Source: YEN.com.gh