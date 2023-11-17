Multiple Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo has shared her experience working with Stonebwoy

The celebrated singer said, she intentionally challenged Stonebwoy on the song to see if he could match up and he did.

Fans are looking forward to the duo performing the song for the first time together tonight in London

Beninese singer heralded as one of Africa's most significant voices in music, Angelique Kidjo has narrated how her collaboration with Stonebwoy came about.

According to the singer, she had visited Ghana when Stonebwoy came to her hotel suggesting they work together.

She opened up to Stonebwoy and asked him to send over what he would like her to work on.

Angelique Kidjo challenges Stonebwoy on his song

In a new interview with Pie Radio UK, the five-time Grammy award-winning singer said he loved the theme of the song right from the jump.

The singer advanced that she added her twist to the song, intentionally challenging Stonebwoy to match up vocally and was impressed with his efforts.

“Being in a comfort zone is good, but if you stay too long in a comfort zone, don’t take any risks, then you repeat yourself, she said in the interview,” Angelique Kidjo added as she talked about Stonebwoy.

The critically acclaimed Manodzi record off Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album was in consideration for the Grammy awards but missed out when the nominees were officially announced.

Stonebwoy to tell the Manodzi story in a forthcoming documentary

Stonebwoy who is a big fan of Angelique Kidjo has high hopes for the song despite missing the chance to be nominated for the Grammys.

The Ghanaian BET award winner expressed recently that he intends to tell the Manodzi story as part of a documentary for the star-studded 5th Dimension album released this year.

Angelique Kidjo invites Stonebwoy for a performance in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Angelique Kidjo was invited by Stonebwoy to grace her special concert in London marking her 40th year in music.

Stonebwoy is set to perform at the Royal Albert Hall where the show will be held, making him the first Ghanaian solo artiste to perform at the prestigious venue.

