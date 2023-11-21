Aba Dope, in a video, decided to give Alexa a try and asked the virtual assistant to play a Twi song for her

The virtual assistant hilariously ignored Aba Dope's request as it probably did not comprehend what she said

The media personality complained about Alexa ignoring her, sparking funny comments from her fans

Popular media personality Aba Dope, in a video, tried her luck with the virtual assistant Alexa, leading to an amusing interaction that left her fans laughing. Aba Dope decided to add a touch of tech to her day by asking Alexa to play a Twi song for her.

Ghanaian Media Personality Aba Dope Photo Source: aba_dope

Source: TikTok

However, the virtual assistant seemed to have a mind of its own, hilariously ignoring Aba Dope's request. During the funny incident, it appeared Alexa struggled to comprehend the request, leading to a funny interaction between it and Aba Dope.

Taking to TikTok, Aba Dope shared the video of her playful exchange with Alexa, expressing her frustration at the virtual assistant's apparent deaf ears. The comments section quickly lit up with funny remarks from Ghanaians who found the encounter funny and entertaining.

Aba Dope gets many peeps laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

DZUKE said:

You this woman Oooo but don’t use Siri to Alexa Because you say I’m sorry I can’t catch that

Evsss commented:

Alexa don’t know mishwishwe mi mu by Esther Piesie…you can try it on Audiomack

❤️HaffyProgram❤️ reacted:

Alexa ne nyanko ne siwi oo they are besties

Xandyz _eatery said:

Me too I’m looking for Alexa oo meyonko

Nana yhaar reacted:

Alexa doesn't understand the fante language Ooo

WITTY said:

Alexa ne y)nko ye sewe

Aba Dope singing in school

In another story, Ghanaian model and presenter Aba Dope melted many hearts with her soothing voice in a TikTok video.

Dressed in casual wear, she sang gospel musician Celestine Donkor's Yedawasi with so much passion and emotion.

Many people gushed over her soothing voice as they spoke about her high school teacher who sacked her from joining a beauty pageant and added her to the school choir.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh