Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope has displayed her famous bum lift as she exhibited her dance moves in videos

She's posted videos on her account, where she dons a skintight attire in one of the clips as she delivers her motions

After watching the clips, fans and social media users of the TikTok community hailed her beauty and performance

Famous TikToker Aba Martin, better known as Aba Dope, showcased her jaw-dropping figure as she showed off her dance moves in videos posted on her platform.

The social media personality, famous for her curvy figure, commonly known as Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), thrilled with her motions while showing off herself.

Aba Dope flaunts her curvy look as she dances in videos. Photo credit: Aba_dope.

Source: TikTok

Aba Dope looked enticing in one of the clips as she donned a skintight outfit, which firmly grabbed her body.

In the clip, she seemed to wear a natural face without makeup. Aba Dope showed off her curves as she performed to vibey tunes in the fitting outfit.

The TikToker, no stranger to confidently flaunting her figure on social media, dazzled fans with her moves. Many gushed over her.

Watch the videos below:

Peeps react to Aba Dope's videos

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments.

Sena indicated:

I love your skin colour. Please, what was your skin colour journey like? Mine is going bad. I'm also from Tadi and schooled at Ahantaman Girls.

Oheneba Afriyie Appia Appia said:

Ay3 great.

The Accessories Hub commented:

Ay3 great.

Awo Yaa reacted:

Ay3 great. Ay33 great.

Stephanie mentioned:

Come on.

Virgin❤️ GH posted:

Hi dear.

Mango reacted:

Beautiful.

Nii Anero Amartey commented:

Pretty without the two nose ring.

Heyitstst posted:

Please keep this look. Go back; the bleaching and fillers are taking your natural beauty. This level is very nice.

Jonah_Owusu said:

Beautiful inside/out. You are always on point, my dear.

Source: YEN.com.gh