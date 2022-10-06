Young rapper Black Sherif has released his first-ever album which is titled The Villian That I New Was

Out of the 14 tracks on the album, one song titled Oh Paradise was dedicated to Black Sherif's SHS girlfriend who passed away in school

YEN.com.gh has got some photos and interesting details about the 17-year-old who captured Black Sherif's heart in school

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has been trending online following the release of his first album.

Containing 14 tracks, Black Sherif's album which is titled The Villain I Never Was has been well received on social media.

Even though there are hit songs like Second Sermon Remix, Kwaku The Traveller, and Soja, one song off the album which is getting a lot of attention is Oh Paradise.

Black Sherif's first girlfriend Clementina died at 17 Photo source: @blacksherif, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Oh Paradise is an emotional outpour dedicated to Black Sherif's high school sweetheart who passed.

In the song, Blacko lamented why Tina had left him alone and gone to be with her maker when he had hopes of marrying her.

After listening many admirers of the rapper have been left wondering about the young lady whose passing seems to have broken Black Sherif's heart.

YEN.com.gh dug around to find a few details and photos of Blacko's first love as he described her in the song.

1. Name:

The deceased girlfriend of Black Sherif was officially known as Clementina Konadu. She was popularly known as Akua Thuglyf but Black Sherif preferred to call her Tina as manifested in the song.

2. Age:

Clementina Konadu was 17 years old at the time of her death.

3. School:

Clementina was a student of Kumasi Academy, a senior high school at Asokore Mampong near Kumasi. She was actually a mate of Blacko. She was in form two (2C1).

Death

Black Sherif's first love passed away on December 5, 2017. She was part of a group of 11 KUMACA students who passed on after a disease outbreak in the school.

She was buried one week after following a solemn burial ceremony at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi.

Black Sherif given a hero's welcome in Nima

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif was given a rousing welcome as he visited Nima, one of the popular zongo suburbs in Accra.

Black Sherif was welcomed like a president on tour as excited fans of his lined up on the street to see him.

Arriving at Nima, the rapper rode in a convoy of expensive cars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh