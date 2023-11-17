Delay showed off her fine curves in a yellow see-through dress while carrying a designer tote bag from Louis Vuitton

She used a viral audio she spotted online as she sought to convey a message to critics who want her to get married

The video got many people laughing hard, while others admired her beauty

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso well known as Delay won the admiration of many as she flaunted her fine curves in a see-through net dress.

Delay slays in a yellow net dress in the video

In the video, Delay was spotted wearing an ankle-length see-through net dress. Beneath the dress, she wore black tights and a black bra.

She carried a brown luxury tote bag which was from Louis Vuitton. The host of The Delay Show slayed in a bum-length frontal lace wig.

The part of the video that got many people laughing hard was the audio she used. Translating from Twi to English, the lady whose voice was in the audio pleaded with critics to be patient with her when it came to marriage.

The audio further added that anytime they were about to get married, something happened, for example, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

In the comment section, many people hinted that Delay was sending a message to people who have been wanting her to walk down the aisle.

Video of Delay showing off her fine curves in a perfectly patterned netty dress.

Ghanaians react to Dealy's video

The audio in the video got many people alughign hard, while others admired her beauty.

official_dacoster said:

This woman errr ❤️

salmamumin said:

the voiceover

yasberry_pinklipcream said:

So after the lockdown what else again . Only in Africa if you don’t marry mean u nor go enter heaven .

t.h.e.n.a.y.a said:

It's the background voice for me

elikem_the_gossip said:

Body no y3 mwaaah

ayishaakilu said:

Where can I find this voiceoverpls someone should pls help me

cellyefya said:

Aaaaah...I can't stop laughing this my role model dier.... plenty wahala dey for in body naaso I Love her

Delay flaunts fine legs.

YEN.com.gh reported that Delay sent the internet abuzz after she slayed in an all-white outfit.

Sharing the lovely picture on her verified Instagram page, the media personality was spotted in a fitted, long-sleeved, stretchy top that hugged her upper body.

She paired the top with a tulle skirt with a portion of the front section cut out to show off her fine legs.

