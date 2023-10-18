Ghanaian model and presenter Aba Dope melted many hearts with her soothing voice in a TikTok video

Dressed in casual wear, she sang gospel musician Celestine Donkor's Yedawasi with so much passion and emotions

Many people gushed over her soothing voice as they spoke about her high school teacher who sacked her from joining a beauty pageant and added her to the school choir

Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope left many Ghanaians awestruck after she shared an adorable video of her singing Yedawasi by Celestine Donkor on her TikTok page.

Aba Dope sings with a sweet voice in video

Curvy Ghanaian model Aba Dope took to her TikTok page to give praises to God as she sang Yedawasi by multiple award-winning gospel musician Celestine Donkor.

Wearing a white hoodie and a black scarf covering the bottom part of her face, Aba Dope sang with so much passion and emotion.

Video of Aba Dope singing Yedawasi by Celestine Donkor in a TikTok video.

Ghanaians shared their views on Aba Dope's singing skills

After watching Aba Dope sing, many people opined that she has a great voice.

They spoke about her senior high school teacher, Mr Tibu, who sacked her from joining a beauty pageant and added her to the school's choir.

#Ms Empress❤ said:

Your voice alone, sweetheart. ♥️may u never luck da in Jesus' name...

zidon53 said:

The teacher knew why he said go join the choir

Lawre said:

Prettiest ninja in town

Lilly darling said:

Awwwn, Mr. Tibu will be very proud of you, you really have a nice and angelic voice

gift_.inabox said:

Mr. Tibu's chorister angelic voice

user5757081593326 said:

woow, ur voice is so soothing... listening to you sent me into a worship mood

Aba Dope's best friend releases high school photos of her in the school choir.

YEN.com.gh reported that Aba Dope's best friend, Akosua Pearl caused a commotion on social media when she dropped old pictures of her.

The pictures were taken when Aba Dope had not bleached her skin and was in high school. One picture was her in the school choir, and another in her dormitory.

