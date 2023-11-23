Alidu Seidu went viral when a video of him doing Tyla's Water dance challenge emerged on social media

His celebration comes at the back of his club Clermont Foot 63 winning their game against FC Lorient

Many people commented on his moves as they applauded him for shaking his backside well

Ghanaian professional footballer Alidu Seidu caused a stir on social media when he did the dance challenge of Water by South African musician Tyla in the dressing room of his club, Clermont Foot 63, after they won a game.

Alidu Seidu and Tyla. Image Credit: @clermontfoot and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Alidu Seidu does Tyla's Water dance challenge

In the video, Alidu Seidu stood on the top of a table as he held a bottle of water in hand, which he poured on himself while dancing to Tyla's Water.

The Black Stars player turned his back to face the camera and shook his backside vigorously just like the viral dance challenge requires.

While dancing, his teammates in the locker room cheered him on while others used their smartphones to record him.

The celebration comes after his club Clermont Foot 63 won their match against FC Lorient, with the game ending 1:0.

Below is a video of Alidu Seidu doing Tyla's Water dance challenge in the Clermont Foot dressing room.

Fans react to the video of Alidu Seidu doing Tyla's Water challenge

The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about how Alidu Seidu shook his backside vigorously, which, according to many, was impressive.

See some of the reactions below.

Kwaku Agyei Ansong said:

Ghanaians be giving positive vibes everywhere.

Vickyy Darkson1 said:

The ajeii tells me there is another Ghanaian there

Ninet said:

Loool doing it better than me

Rich-God said:

Happiness comes when together with the family ⚽️

LYRICS O’Gee said:

Who watched it more than 10x

Nana Short Noty_ said:

@Tyla come see wanna Ghana Goats

Aan Eikeya said:

It's the Ajeeiii at the back

Mandy Mary said:

Why’s he making it look so easy, he’s better than me

Talented Ghanaian boy displays skilful dance moves

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian boy stunned a gathering of young people with his eye-popping dance moves and energy as he took to the dance floor to show his talent.

In a video circulated widely online, the young boy wore a casual outfit and danced to the delight of the people who had surrounded him at an unknown event.

His impressive balance despite his weight was one of the things that got scores of people heaping praises on him.

Source: YEN.com.gh