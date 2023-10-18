Alidu Seidu, in Ghana's game against the USA, got destroyed by midfielder Timothy Weah and gave up on the pursuit of the player

In the footage, the skilful US international dummied Seidu and flicked the ball over him, completely leaving him for dead

Many Ghanaians were not pleased with how Alidu Seidu reacted to getting dribbled, as he just stood there and looked on as Timothy sped off

Ghanaian footballer Alidu Seidu, in Ghana's match against the USA on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, faced a formidable challenge from American midfielder Timothy Weah. The encounter left many spectators in awe as Weah displayed exceptional skill, leaving Seidu bewildered on the field.

During the match, Timothy Weah exhibited remarkable dribbling prowess. In a particularly memorable moment, he skillfully outwitted Seidu. Weah cleverly deceived his opponent with a dummy move and flicked the ball over Seidu's head, leaving the Ghanaian player far behind.

Alidu Seidu's reaction to Weah's dribble has drawn criticism from many observers. Instead of attempting to recover or defend, Seidu appeared to stand still with his hands open, seemingly stunned by Weah's display of skill. This passivity on Seidu's part left fans disappointed.

The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, sparked discussions among Ghanaians. Many questioned Seidu's commitment to the game and his readiness to face world-class opponents.

Gideon Mensah gets criticised

In the same football match, Gideon Mensah came under heavy criticism after his performance in Ghana's friendly vs the US on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The Ghanaian left-back had a hard time handling the attackers of the US team, as the Black Stars conceded four goals.

Many Ghanaians voiced out their displeasure with the overall performance and singled out Mensah, who they felt could have done far better than he did.

