A video of Baba Iddrisu having a fun time ahead of Ghana's game against Comoros has gone viral

The midfielder was acting as a bus conductor much to the astonishment of his mates

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the actions of the player

Baba Idrissu, a player for the senior national team, the Black Stars has got people talking after a video of having fun surfaced on the internet.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @princekekeli showed the UD Almeria midfielder acting as a bus conductor popularly known as a mate in Ghanaian parlance.

Baba Iddrisu acts like bus conductor Photo credit: @princekekeli/TikTok

Source: TikTok

It happened during at a national team camping apparently when the players were boarding a mini bus.

The defensive midfielder who stood at the door of the vehicle was heard shouting Circle repeatedly just as bus conductors would do when calling out for potential passengers.

The funny video which recorded before Ghana played Comoros in a World Cup qualifier game had raked in over 3000 likes and 23 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the action of the player

Many people who reacted to the video urged the players to be focused on the game.

khaliddavid101 stated:

He don’t play anything on his team, Ghana they will call him becos he will pay, he doesn’t no how to play self

khaliddavid101 added:

I said it that player doing fun thing doesn’t no anything abt soccer he is Zukuu waaa

Son_of_God commented:

Wei Ghana sweet oo

Gyan praises Ashimeru

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan praised Majeed Ashimeru following Ghana's first World Cup qualifier game against Madagascar.

Ghana secured all three points in that crunch game played at the Baba Yara stadium kind courtesy of a late winning goal by Inaki Williams.

Asamoah Gyan after the game took to X, where he commended Majeed Ashimeru for playing an instrumental role in helping the team pick all three points.

He shared a photo of the player with the caption:

"Now you understand why I talk about this guy?" the post read.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh